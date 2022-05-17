Sunny and mild with 70’s

Enjoy the mild weather with highs from 70-74 today for the valley and upper 60's for the mountains, because the sun that shows up today will take on some cloud cover late tomorrow. We'll have some breezes up to 20 + mph today from the south and west and some clearing into tonight with lows in the 40's. Above average temperatures (normal : 67 in Idaho Falls) through Wednesday and a mountain shower chance kicks up with a cold front for the valley to drop temps of 20 degrees for Thursday.

Noticeably cooler with windy conditions through most of the mid-week and some lows overnight will plunge to freezing and the mid 20's with a slight snow chance for Jackson on Thursday.

More sun later today and breezes with 72 in Idaho Falls and 74 in Pocatello with 69 in Jackson.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather