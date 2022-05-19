Freezing overnight lows; chance of showers for Friday

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM FRIDAY:

WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

WHERE…The Snake Plain, Arco Desert and Shoshone/Lava Beds including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.

IMPACTS.. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low into the lower 30's. Windy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, gusts as high as 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a chance of rain with highs into the mid to upper 50's, Winds at 15-35 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high into the lower 60's, lighter winds at 5-10 MPH.