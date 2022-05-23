Partly to mostly cloudy, with a thunderstorm risk
OVERNIGHT: Chance of thunderstorms with lows into the mid to upper 30's, winds at 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm risk, highs into the mid 60's with winds at 10-15 MPH. Gusty winds possible from isolated thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY: Nice weather with highs into the lower 70's for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 25 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and gusty winds, highs into the mid 80's.
FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs into the mid 70's with gusty winds.
