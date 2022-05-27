Thunderstorms, scattered showers and gusty winds
Scattered showers with gusty winds as an area of low pressure settles into the region for this weekend.
FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds. Lows into the lower 50's, with southwest winds at 15-30 MPH.
SATURDAY: Rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 50's, with winds at 15-35 MPH. Saturday Night, rain showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. A low around the lower 40's. South southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH.
SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms with colder temperatures. Highs into the lower 50's, with winds 15-25 MPH. A chance of mountain snow showers, with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday night, look for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40°.
MONDAY: Showers with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High into the upper 40's.
FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:
- WHAT…Lowland flooding caused by snowmelt and rainfall is expected.
- WHERE…Big Wood River near Hailey.
- WHEN…From this morning until further notice.
- IMPACTS…At 3.7 feet, or 1199 cfs… Near bankfull from Ketchum down-river to Glendale Road Bridge south of Bellevue. Some lowland seepage and ponding is possible in the Draper Preserve and in residential areas near the river especially in the Della View subdivision on far western War Eagle Drive. Gimlet subdivision may experience ponding.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
- At 8:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 3.7 feet.
- Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.9
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Action stage is 3.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
