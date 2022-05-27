Thunderstorms, scattered showers and gusty winds

Scattered showers with gusty winds as an area of low pressure settles into the region for this weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds. Lows into the lower 50's, with southwest winds at 15-30 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 50's, with winds at 15-35 MPH. Saturday Night, rain showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. A low around the lower 40's. South southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms with colder temperatures. Highs into the lower 50's, with winds 15-25 MPH. A chance of mountain snow showers, with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday night, look for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40°.

MONDAY: Showers with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High into the upper 40's.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: