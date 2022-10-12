Sunny dry and 70’s continue

Freeze warning for the upper valley expires mid-morning at 9, as does frost advisory for lower valley leaving us with sunny frost and some mountain fog with a mix of smoke as well from the west. Winds will calm today. High pressure continues to roll up on eastern Idaho and western Wyoming for a long dry stretch of bright days with no precipitation. Normal temperatures for this season are around 63 in the afternoon and we're seeing a 10 degree hike for highs. Lows will be in the the 30's and are closer to seasonal averages by a few degrees. 8 day forecast continues this thread of dry sunny days and highs in the valley in the lower 70's and upper 60's in the mountains.

