More rounds of rain and snow coming early this week

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected to continue into the evening hours for the Snake River Plain, SE Idaho, and western WY. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected for central ID and Magic Valley. Winds will be just a little breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and even teen's.



TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies will be back in the picture for the entire region during the day on Monday. Another round of rain and snow showers will come back for us though on Monday night into Tuesday early morning. Winds will be windy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures stay in the upper 30's and lower 40's.



LONG TERM: We mostly dry things up once again for Tuesday with the exception of a stray rain or snow shower before we get a more powerful round of rain and snow showers on Wednesday. We will return to partly cloudy conditions for Thursday before getting rain and snow back into the picture for next weekend on Sunday. Breezy conditions will stick around up into Wednesday before we calm down on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures stay in the upper 30's and lower 40's throughout the week before maybe increasing to the upper 40's only for next weekend.