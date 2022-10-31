High Wind Watch for Tuesday afternoon, with scattered snow and rain showers

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING:

WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

WHERE…The Snake River plain…Mud Lake Desert…and Eastern Magic Valley, including the towns and cities of Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Saint Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.

WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Wind will increase during the morning, by 6 PM MDT should reach 30 to 35mph, with a peak wind between 3 AM and 7 AM Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects could be blown around. Blowing dust can close highways temporarily.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust is expected to reduce visibility severely, especially in the Roberts area north of Idaho Falls and areas between American Falls and Pocatello.

Monday night, partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30’s, with winds at 5-10 mph.

For Tuesday, mostly sunny with clouds in the afternoon and a high around 60°. Increasing winds for the afternoon, with wind gusts at 20-35 mph. Tuesday night, gusty winds will continue with lows around 32°. South wind 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Wednesday, a chance of rain and snow showers. Areas of blowing dust with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the lower 40’s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.