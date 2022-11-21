Skip to Content
Highs in the 30’s, chance of snow arriving late Tuesday

We’ll continue with dry weather for Monday evening and Tuesday. There will be a chance at some areas of fog developing overnight. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies for Tuesday with highs in the lower 30’s. A northwest storm system moves in early Wednesday, with a few light snow showers possible.

Overnight, lows around 9° with north winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday, highs around 32° with a mostly sunny sky. A chance of morning fog with light winds.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow, a low around 17°. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow in the morning with clearing through the afternoon with highs in the lower 30’s.

Thursday, partly sunny with a high near 30° for the Snake River Plain.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

