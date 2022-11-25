Dry for Friday, snow returns this weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected across the region with no chances for any snow showers. Winds will be light between 0-10 mph. High temperatures take a slight increase into the upper 30's and lower 40's.



TOMORROW: We will have a quick round of light snow showers come through in the morning before clearing things up with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Accumulation looks to be around a half an inch for most of the region. Winds will remain light between 5-15 mph for the most part with some small gusts up to 20 mph. High temperatures drop slightly back into the low to mid 30's.



LONG TERM: Moderate and heavy snow showers will be in the region for Sunday night and continue into much of the day on Monday and even Tuesday morning. Accumulation totals look to be around 4-8 inches for the mountains and 1-4 inches for the valleys. Stray snow showers are left for Wednesday before we expect another round of scattered snow showers for Thursday. We are then looking for conditions to clear up into the following weekend. Winds will ramp up to be between 15-30 mph for Sunday and Monday before winds slowly calm down into the middle of next week. High temperatures stay in the low to mid 30's for Sunday and Monday before we drop into the low 20's and even teen's for Tuesday. High's look to slowly rebound into the upper 20's and lower 30's by the end of next week.