Cold temperatures with areas of freezing fog

We have a cold, northerly upper-level flow, keeping our temperatures well below normal.

Overnight, Patchy freezing fog in the Snake River Plain, with a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3°.

Friday, patchy freezing fog in the Snake River Plain with mostly cloudy skies. A high near 17° with winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows for Friday night around 5° with mostly cloudy.

Saturday, areas of freezing fog for the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy, then becoming sunny, with a high in the lower 20’s.

Sunday, partly sunny with a high in the mid 20’s.

