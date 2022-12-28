Areas of fog for Thursday morning, partly cloudy with more snow arriving Friday

A few isolated snow showers for Wednesday night into Thursday, with some fog development as the winds relax a bit overnight.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a chance of fog. A low temperature of 18°. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday, patchy fog for the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high temperature around 28°. Light winds at 10 mph. More snow arriving Thursday night, with a low temperature around 18°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow showers for Friday, with highs around 32°. Winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.