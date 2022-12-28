Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 4:23 PM
Published 4:07 PM

Areas of fog for Thursday morning, partly cloudy with more snow arriving Friday

1228x
KIFI Weather

A few isolated snow showers for Wednesday night into Thursday, with some fog development as the winds relax a bit overnight.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a chance of fog. A low temperature of 18°. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday, patchy fog for the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high temperature around 28°. Light winds at 10 mph. More snow arriving Thursday night, with a low temperature around 18°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow showers for Friday, with highs around 32°. Winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content