Scattered snow and rain showers for Saturday

Chance of snow and rain showers for Saturday, winter storm warnings for our local mountains

Tonight, we’ll see more scattered snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Overnight temperatures around 32°. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday, more rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature near 35°. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

New Year's Day, a slight chance of snow in the morning with a high in the lower 30’s.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY…

and moderate to heavy snow above 6500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches below 6500 feet and 12 to 24 inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE…Malad Summit, Border Summit, Geneva Summit, Emigration

Summit, Holbrook Summit, Fish Creek Summit, Georgetown Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor. WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY…

below 6500 feet MSL and 8 to 12 inches above 6500 feet MSL. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…Ashton Hill, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Ashton,

Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore. WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY…