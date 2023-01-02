A few mountain snow showers, areas of fog for the Plain with chilly temps

We have the leftovers of a storm system centered in Utah and southwestern Wyoming. We’ll see snow showers for southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming communities and mountains. In the Snake River Plain we’ll see areas of fog and snow flurries in the morning, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow with areas of patchy fog for the Snake River Plain. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with a high around 25°. Snow showers for areas of southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming. For Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a low around 20°. Areas of fog with a slight chance of snow.

Mostly cloudy for Wednesday, with a high in the mid 20’s. A chance of snow flurries from the cloud cover.

Scattered snow showers for Thursday, with highs in the mid 30’s.

The Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has

CONTINUED an AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 600 AM

Tuesday…