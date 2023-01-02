A few mountain snow showers, areas of fog for the Plain with chilly temps
We have the leftovers of a storm system centered in Utah and southwestern Wyoming. We’ll see snow showers for southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming communities and mountains. In the Snake River Plain we’ll see areas of fog and snow flurries in the morning, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.
Tuesday, a slight chance of snow with areas of patchy fog for the Snake River Plain. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with a high around 25°. Snow showers for areas of southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming. For Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a low around 20°. Areas of fog with a slight chance of snow.
Mostly cloudy for Wednesday, with a high in the mid 20’s. A chance of snow flurries from the cloud cover.
Scattered snow showers for Thursday, with highs in the mid 30’s.
The Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has
CONTINUED an AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 600 AM
Tuesday…
- WHAT…Avalanche warning. The avalanche danger is expected to be
HIGH.
- WHERE…For the mountains of the Bear River Range.
- WHEN…Until 600 AM MST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Human-
triggered and natural avalanches are likely on many slopes and
may be triggered at a distance. Stay off of and out from under
slopes steeper than 30 degrees.