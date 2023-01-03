Mostly cloudy with flurries for Wednesday, rain and snow showers Thursday

Overnight, a low of 15°, mostly cloudy with light winds and a slight chance of snow.

Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies with a few snow flurries. Highs in the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain.

Snow and rain showers for Thursday, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30’s for Idaho Falls and the lower 40’s for Pocatello. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. More snow for Thursday night, with a low around 28°. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A high in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.