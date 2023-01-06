A few areas of snow and rain late Friday with a chance of fog and light snow Saturday 

A few lingering snow and rain showers as the latest system moves out for Saturday. In this system’s wake, we’ll see areas of freezing fog for early Saturday. A slight chance of snow and drizzle from that low cloud cover will remain. Another Pacific system arrives late Sunday with off and on chances of wet weather for this next work week.

For Saturday, areas of fog possible in the morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. A high temperature of 35°. Light winds at 5-10 mph.

Areas of freezing fog before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday, increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 32° for the Idaho Falls area, with highs near 36° for Pocatello.

Monday, a chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. A high near 32° with light winds.