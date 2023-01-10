Winter Weather Advisory: Scattered snow showers tonight and Wednesday morning

Another storm works through the region tonight, with some snow accumulations expected. Heavy snow will be possible in the mountains of extreme southeastern Idaho.

Overnight, snow showers with some rain mixed in. A low in the upper 20’s with NE winds at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday, a chance of snow in the morning and midday for the Snake River Plain. Cloudy, with temperatures around 30­°. Southwest wind 15 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with highs in the lower to mid 30’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY…

except 2 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor. WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY…

IDAHO FALLS, REXBURG, MUD LAKE REGIONS. WHEN…UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY…