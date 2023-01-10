Winter Weather Advisory: Scattered snow showers tonight and Wednesday morning
Another storm works through the region tonight, with some snow accumulations expected. Heavy snow will be possible in the mountains of extreme southeastern Idaho.
Overnight, snow showers with some rain mixed in. A low in the upper 20’s with NE winds at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible for the Snake River Plain.
Wednesday, a chance of snow in the morning and midday for the Snake River Plain. Cloudy, with temperatures around 30°. Southwest wind 15 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Mostly sunny for Thursday, with highs in the lower to mid 30’s.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches,
except 2 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava
Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier,
Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan
Valley, and Victor.
- WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…SNOW, MODERATE AT TIMES, PARTICULARLY NORTH OF A LINE
FROM SHOSHONE TO BLACKFOOT. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5
INCHES.
- WHERE…RICHFIELD, CAREY, CRATERS OF THE MOON, INL, BLACKFOOT,
IDAHO FALLS, REXBURG, MUD LAKE REGIONS.
- WHEN…UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY.
- IMPACTS…PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY…
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 20 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…The Bear River range of mountains, including Emigration
Summit on State Route 36.
- WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.