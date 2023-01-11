Winter Weather Advisory this morning
We'll slowly move this last batch of snow out of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming by early afternoon with some sunshine later and drier conditions to countdown to the weekend. Some areas receiving a few more inches of good snow this morning 1-2" and keeping things slushy with a changeover to rain and then back to snow. Don't pass a plow on the right and slow down. Cold air tonight will freeze anything that melts tonight and make for slick start tomorrow. Highs today will be in the mid 30's and winds with be 20-30mph. Lows tonight 17.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather