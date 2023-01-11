Winter Weather Advisory this morning

We'll slowly move this last batch of snow out of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming by early afternoon with some sunshine later and drier conditions to countdown to the weekend. Some areas receiving a few more inches of good snow this morning 1-2" and keeping things slushy with a changeover to rain and then back to snow. Don't pass a plow on the right and slow down. Cold air tonight will freeze anything that melts tonight and make for slick start tomorrow. Highs today will be in the mid 30's and winds with be 20-30mph. Lows tonight 17.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.