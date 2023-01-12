Drier and colder this morning

High pressure helps us stay dry for a couple of days, but we give up the insulation with the snow and clouds we've have for a couple of days. Lows this morning in the single digits for mountains and teens for the valley and into the 20's by mid-morning. Some clearing is possible, but there's still some cloudiness and highs head to the mid 30's, causing some more melting. Patchy fog/moisture/clouds still around and dry for the most part before a light snow chance by the weekend. Better shower chances into next week. Highs will be in the 40's for lower valley areas into Saturday. We're still above seasonal temp averages for January by 10+ degrees. 50% chances of snow by Monday. Slick conditions exist with frozen snows, so be cautious while you're shoveling.

