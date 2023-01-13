Slight chance of snow Friday night and Saturday; scattered snow showers Sunday

Mostly cloudy overnight into Saturday with a few isolated snow showers. Lows back into the mid 20’s.

For Saturday, we’ll see a slight chance of snow between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Scattered snow showers for Saturday night with a low around 27°. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday, we’ll see Snow, with a high near 33°. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. 1-3" of new snow possible for the Snake River Plain.