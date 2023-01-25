More of the same for Thursday with a snow storm expected Friday

Areas of freezing fog and light snow overnight with lows back to 6° for Idaho Falls. Overnight lows around 15° for Pocatello.

For Thursday, we’re looking again at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and areas of morning fog. A high temperature of 22°, with winds at 5-10 mph.

Thursday night, snow will start moving in as an area of low pressure rolls in from the north. A 50 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Cloudy, with a temperature around 23. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday, Snow expected with blowing snow before noon. A High near 27. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…

inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…The Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including

the communities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. WHEN…From Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon.

inches at valley floors and 10 to 18 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan

Valley.

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley. WHEN…From Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon.

