Chance of more snow, breezy and COLD this weekend
A few snow showers overnight and Saturday. We’ll also look for increasing winds for the Snake River Plain.
Friday night, we’ll have a 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19°. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers for Saturday. A steady temperature around 21°. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Cold air starting to move in from the north for Sunday. A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Patchy blowing snow between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 13°. North wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with areas of blowing and
drifting snow.
- WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
- WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening
commute.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph with areas of blowing
and drifting snow.
- WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration
Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan
Valley.
- WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult to impossible at
times. Patchy blowing snow should significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions should impact the morning
or evening commute.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
SUNDAY…
- WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches in the Jackson Valley. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 10 inches for Star Valley.
- WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
- WHEN…Through 11 AM Sunday. Heaviest snow will fall this
afternoon and evening.
- IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes. This will be a long duration event with impacts to
travel for several days.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.