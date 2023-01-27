Chance of more snow, breezy and COLD this weekend

A few snow showers overnight and Saturday. We’ll also look for increasing winds for the Snake River Plain.

Friday night, we’ll have a 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19°. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers for Saturday. A steady temperature around 21°. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Cold air starting to move in from the north for Sunday. A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Patchy blowing snow between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 13°. North wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST

SATURDAY…

WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with areas of blowing and

drifting snow.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Lower Snake Plain including

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow should significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions should impact the morning or evening

commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST

SATURDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph with areas of blowing

and drifting snow.

inches, except 8 to 16 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph with areas of blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan

Valley.

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley. WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Travel should be very difficult to impossible at

times. Patchy blowing snow should significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions should impact the morning

or evening commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST

SUNDAY…