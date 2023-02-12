Skip to Content
Still on track to see snow late Monday through Tuesday

Another chilly night around the region, with areas of freezing fog. A pattern change arrives Monday afternoon, with the arrival of a system from the northwest.

Overnight, A low around 1°, with wind chills as low as -10°. Patchy fog with a slight chance of a flurry from the fog.

For Monday, chance of morning fog with partly cloudy skies during the day. A high in the mid 20’s with winds at 5-10 mph. Monday night we’ll see snow showers working through. Patchy blowing snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13°. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday, A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high in the mid 20’s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and 3 to 5 inches from Leadore through Gilmore Summit. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph with the front Monday evening, and during Tuesday from Leadore through Gilmore Summit.
  • WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
  • WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 2 PM MST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
