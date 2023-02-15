Wind Chill Warning until 10am

Cold air blasts into the area and temperatures plunge about 10 degrees from yesterday. A chance of patchy blowing snow this morning with lows in the single digits and wind chills (Northerly winds 10-20mph) head to dangerous lows and make -25 below zero within range. This brings in the wind chill warning and makes exposure to outdoor conditions dangerous. Limit exposure and prepare for a cold day ahead.

Bright sunshine later and highs in the upper teens to around 20 degrees today. We'll be dry and bright and see some cloudiness the remainder of the week, ahead of another decent chance at snow by the start of the week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather