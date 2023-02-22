Winter Storm Warnings through this afternoon

Blowing snow and cold winds keep warnings up for the northern highlands. Winds 20-40mph+ mixed with a snow cell that is moving slowly and wobbly with low pressure over the valley make for a lousy travel day. It will feel like it is -10 to -20 below with light snow continuing into Thursday. 1-2" possible between now and Friday. More in the mountains. Wind chill advisory for Lemhi County as temps feel like -30 below today through 5pm.

Highs in the teens 12+ degrees, gusty winds and blow snows with lows tonight below zero and tomorrow in the 20's, then 30's as snow comes to a close for the valley by Friday, before another storm Monday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather