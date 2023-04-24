Scattered snow and rain showers for late Monday and parts of Tuesday

An area of low pressure is currently heading through Idaho, moving into Utah. We have Thunderstorms this evening, along with gusty winds. As temps drop, we’re looking to see some rain turning over to snow. The shower threat will slowly end through the day, for Tuesday.

Tonight, overnight lows around 32°, with winds at 15-25 mph.

Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy by the afternoon with exiting showers. Daytime highs in the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s.

High pressure will start to work back in, with a gradual warming trend and mostly sunny skies.