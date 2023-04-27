Wind advisory and flood watch in effect

Flood watch and warmer temperatures

Highs will again be above average today just like yesterday and that puts the snowmelt in the hills into the headlines. 2-4" of liquid and a flood watch continues as we get warmer day-by-day. Localized flooding for the higher elevations with brighter sun into the weekend.

Today's weather will see a mix of clouds and sun with a system mainly to the east of Idaho, slamming a shower chance 40% for Jackson, as the only blemish to a dry outlook for all our forecast until next week.ADVERTISING

Highs in the mid to upper 60's for the Idaho and even at or above 70 for the lower valley, Pocatello to Aberdeen and Burley. With the front slide-by, winds pick up today and we've got a wind advisory for the western desert/Arco area and lower Snake river plain and eastern Magic and Treasure valleys. 20-40+mph by mid-morning for some of us around Idaho Falls.

Lows tonight drop below freezing and then we start over again with slightly cooler temps Friday, lower 60's and take momentum for warmth into Sat/Sun 70's!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather