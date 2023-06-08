Cloudy and some heavy rains with storms

Winds will shift SW 5-10 this afternoon with a 60% chance of storms and heavy rains for Custer county and into central mountains possible. Scattered showers and thunderbumpers are a continual presence in the forecast today's afternoon outlook, with cloudy conditions. We will be slightly cooler with highs at 65-70 in the mountains and mid 70's for the valley. 76 for Salmon, 73 for Rexburg today.

Chances of showers diminishes by tomorrow - 30% and still in the 70's. We will probably have a pleasant partly cloudy Saturday then 30% Sunday and we hit the big storm chance again on Monday at 60%. Warming up through the weekend and closer and even into the 80's for the valley metros by first of the week.

Today: Cloudy 75-78 SW 5-10 60% chance of heavy rains/storms/hail scattered

Tonight: Cloudy 49 with less energy and diminishing storms.

Friday: Clouds mixed with sun and 30% chance of storms - 76