Chance of thunderstorms for Sunday with rain showers expected for Monday afternoon

An area of low pressure to our south continues the threat of afternoon thunderstorms for Sunday. Daytime temperatures are still pushing 80°, with the afternoon clouds and thunderstorms trying to cool things down a bit. As this area of low pressure moves towards the Rockies, we’ll tap into some moisture, leading to rain showers for Monday and Tuesday.

For Sunday, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. A high temperature in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s for the Snake River Plain.

Monday, showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. A high in the mid 70’s for the Plain. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.