Father’s Day Forecast

High pressure to the east back spins and gives Jackson and some parts of eastern Idaho a shower or storm chance for later today. Highs will head back to the low 70's and into the mid-to-upper 70's for tomorrow, sliding a bit for Sunday ahead of storms and a 10 degree temp drop.

Partly cloudy today and 30-50% chance of showers/storms for our area. Winds will be light 5-10.

Tonight clear ahead of warmer conditions tomorrow and highs in the 75-77 degree.

Saturday will be windy 20+mph and Sunday more of the same with a cold front and 40% of showers/storms. This will cool us down for the beginning of the week with highs in the 60's and dropping toward 59 by Monday for mountain communities.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather