Father’s Day Forecast

High pressure to the east back spins and gives Jackson and some parts of eastern Idaho a shower or storm chance for later today. Highs will head back to the low 70's and into the mid-to-upper 70's for tomorrow, sliding a bit for Sunday ahead of storms and a 10 degree temp drop.

Partly cloudy today and 30-50% chance of showers/storms for our area. Winds will be light 5-10.

Tonight clear ahead of warmer conditions tomorrow and highs in the 75-77 degree.

Saturday will be windy 20+mph and Sunday more of the same with a cold front and 40% of showers/storms. This will cool us down for the beginning of the week with highs in the 60's and dropping toward 59 by Monday for mountain communities.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

