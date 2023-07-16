Stray rain showers are back on Monday with slightly cooler temperatures

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions will be with everyone here for tonight with no chances of any rain. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures are only expected down into the upper 50's and lower 60's.



TOMORROW: A small line of rain showers and a stray thunderstorm or two will roll through the region here for Monday with everyone having about a 20-30% chance of seeing these showers. Winds will be breezy between 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. High temperatures drop a little into the upper 80's and lower 90's.



LONG TERM: A stray shower or two is left on Tuesday in western WY with another round of stray showers coming for western WY again on Thursday. Besides that, we have ample sunshine getting us all the way into next weekend. Winds will decrease into Tuesday, but will still be breezy between 10-20 mph before winds are calm for the rest of the week. High temperatures drop just a little more into Tuesday down into the mid to upper 80's before slowly increasing back into the mid 90's by next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:



HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT BELOW 7000 FEET for The Lost River Valley, Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Frank Church Wilderness, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.



HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY for Shoshone/Lava Beds, the Arco/Mud Lake Desert, The Upper Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and The lower Snake Plain, including the American Falls Reservoir.



WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY for The Lost River Valley, and Shoshone/Lava Beds and the Arco/Mud Lake Desert.



LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY for The American Falls Reservoir.