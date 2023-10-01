Skip to Content
More storms ahead for Monday and Tuesday

KIFI - Evan Thomason
By
today at 2:53 PM
Published 2:57 PM

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers come across the entire region tonight and into the overnight hours.  Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph.  Low temperatures get down to the 30's.

TOMORROW: Isolated storms come across central and east ID with scattered storms spread out mostly across western WY and SE ID for the entire day.  Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph with some storm gusts getting up to 30 mph.  High temperatures decrease a little into the low to mid 50's.

LONG TERM: Isolated rounds of rain showers and storms continue across the region for Tuesday before completely drying up on Wednesday.  There are no other rain chances in sight so we will keep those dry conditions all the way into next weekend after Tuesday.  Winds will be mostly light throughout the long-term period.  High temperatures stay in the low to mid 50's for Tuesday before slowly increasing throughout the week.  High's by Friday and the weekend appear to be in the mid to upper 60's.

Author Profile Photo

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

