Gusty winds and more snow

More scattered snow Friday night and Saturday morning, with patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22°. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for the Snake River Plain.

Snow for Saturday afternoon with areas of blowing snow after 10am. A high temperature near 34°. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible for the Snake River Plain.

Sunday, a chance of rain and snow with slightly warmer daytime temperatures. Cloudy, with a high near 36°. Southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected for the Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST

SATURDAY…

WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

Most areas will likely see 1-2 inches between Friday afternoon

and Saturday afternoon. Gusty winds as high as 45 mph will

create hazardous driving conditions with blowing and drifting

snow expected.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST

MONDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET…