Chance of snow Monday night with drier weather for Tuesday and Wednesday

An area of low pressure is working to the southeast for Tuesday. We’ll see a few snow showers late Monday and early Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies for Tuesday afternoon.

Overnight lows around 25°, with a chance of snow.

Partly cloudy for Tuesday with highs in the upper 30’s.

Chance of fog for Tuesday night, with lows around 17°.

Partly cloudy with a chance of fog for Wednesday. A high temperature in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. More chances of fog for Wednesday night, with a low 19°.

Patchy fog for Thursday morning, with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. A high temperature in the lower to mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.