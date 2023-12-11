Skip to Content
Chance of snow Monday night with drier weather for Tuesday and Wednesday

KIFI Weather
An area of low pressure is working to the southeast for Tuesday. We’ll see a few snow showers late Monday and early Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies for Tuesday afternoon.

Overnight lows around 25°, with a chance of snow.

Partly cloudy for Tuesday with highs in the upper 30’s.

Chance of fog for Tuesday night, with lows around 17°.

Partly cloudy with a chance of fog for Wednesday. A high temperature in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. More chances of fog for Wednesday night, with a low 19°.

Patchy fog for Thursday morning, with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. A high temperature in the lower to mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

