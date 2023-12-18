Slight chance of rain and snow Tuesday and Wednesday

A weak storm system is moving down through California and Nevada. We have a few showers possible in our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. We have a more significant chance of widespread snow for this Weekend with another area of low pressure.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low around the upper 20’s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

A slight chance of snow and rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. South southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of rain and snow for Tuesday night, with lows around 30°.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6,500 feet with a Mostly cloudy sky. A high temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.