A few snow and rain showers late Tuesday and early Wednesday; snowy weather this weekend

Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, we’ll see a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with a low of 26°. Light winds from the north at 5-10 mph.

A slight chance of rain and snow for Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the lower 40’s. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly sunny for Thursday with a high in the lower 40’s.

Mostly sunny for Friday with a high temperature in the lower 40’s.

There is a chance of rain and snow showers after 11pm for Friday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25°. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow showers are likely for Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high in the mid 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.