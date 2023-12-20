Skip to Content
Quiet weather for Thursday and Friday with a few snow showers Saturday

today at 6:11 PM
Published 5:14 PM

Partly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning. A low around the mid 20’s for the Snake River Plain.

Partly cloudy for Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 40’s. Light winds from the north 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny Friday with a high in the lower 40’s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

There is a chance of rain and snow showers after 11pm for Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28°. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Chance of rain and snow showers for Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid to lower 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for the Snake River Plain.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

