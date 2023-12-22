Skip to Content
Cold front delivering a shot at snow for Saturday with gusty winds

An area of low pressure and a cold front arrives late Friday night through Saturday morning. We see some snow in the forecast for Saturday morning.

Overnight lows around 27°, with a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with winds at 10-15 mph and wind gusts around 18-20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for the Snake River Plain.

Chance of snow for Saturday morning with gradual clearing. Scattered snow for most of the day in areas close to the Wyoming state line. A high temperature in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible for the Plain.

Mostly sunny and cold for Sunday, with highs in the mid 20’s.

Christmas Day, mostly sunny with a high near 26°.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations half to 3 inches.
  • WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
    Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Salmon.
  • WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front moves through causing a period
    of intense snow during the overnight hours. Patchy icy conditions
    are expected on roadways until sunrise.
