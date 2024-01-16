Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for Wednesday
A system from the west coast arrives Tuesday night with gusty winds and snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Snake River Plain and southeastern Idaho. Winter storm warnings have been issued for western Wyoming.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST THURSDAY:
- WHAT…Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 MPH.
- WHERE…The upper and lower Snake River Plain, including but not limited to Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Aberdeen, and Fort Hall.
- WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY:
- WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20 inches, with localized amounts of 2 to 3 feet in the higher peaks. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph.
- WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
- WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light to moderate snow is expected to start Tuesday night into Wednesday. A brief lull in snowfall is expected Wednesday afternoon. The second round arrives Wednesday evening, with moderate to heavy snowfall.