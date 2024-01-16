Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for Wednesday

A system from the west coast arrives Tuesday night with gusty winds and snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Snake River Plain and southeastern Idaho. Winter storm warnings have been issued for western Wyoming.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST THURSDAY:

WHAT…Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 MPH.

WHERE…The upper and lower Snake River Plain, including but not limited to Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Aberdeen, and Fort Hall.

WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY: