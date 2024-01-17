Snow starts the day

Snow arrives overnight and more to come today. Frozen conditions this morning with lows remaining well below freezing and we'll look for 2-4" and more in the highlands today with temps climbing to freezing or just above, allowing for some cold rain to mix in with snow. Slushfest and winds at 20mph with gusts today.

High today will slide back to the 30's, above freezing by peak temps. Upper 20's tonight and winds picking up with approach of another front.

Patchy blowing snow tonight before midnight with winds gusting to 45mph. Wind chills will make it feel like it's below 0.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather