Winds increasing for Wednesday night with a chance of snow for Thursday

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will remain in place overnight through Thursday. We’re expecting gusty winds with a rain snow mix for the region.

For Wednesday night, we’ll see snow mixing with rain after 10pm. Patchy blowing snow with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Patchy blowing snow for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

A slight chance of rain and snow for Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35°.

Chance of rain and snow showers for this weekend with highs in the lower 40’s in the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM THURSDAY:

WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

WHERE…Locations including but not limited to Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Rupert, Burley, Oakley, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall.

WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts above pass level. Winds gusting as

high as 55 mph.

WHERE…Locations including but not limited to Albion, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Soda Springs, Grace, Bone, Swan Valley, Ashton, Driggs, Island Park, Sweetzer, Holbrook, Malad, Fish Creek, Georgetown, Geneva, and Border

Summits.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM THURSDAY:

WHAT…Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches, with locally higher amounts above pass level. Winds

gusting as high as 45 MPH.