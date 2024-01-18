Slight chance of snow with slightly warmer temperatures

Overnight into Friday morning, there is a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low around 23° in the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

A slight chance of snow for Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. North winds at 5-10 mph.

For Saturday, there’s a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Light winds at 5-10 mph from the northeast. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday, there’s a chance of rain and snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature close to 40°. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.