Local Forecast

A slight chance of snow and rain this weekend with above normal temperatures

KIFI Weather
Published 4:15 PM

For Friday there’s a chance of patchy freezing drizzle. Freezing drizzle can instantly create black ice on roadways. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 23° in the Snake River Plain.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday, with a chance of rain and snow for the afternoon and evening. A high near 40° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds at 5-10 mph. Rain and snow overnight with a mostly cloudy sky and a low around 28°. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

There is a chance of rain and snow for Sunday with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 30’s. Light southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

There is a chance of rain and snow for Monday. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

