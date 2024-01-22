A couple of storms moving through this week

We have snow for Tuesday and Thursday, as a couple of systems roll in from the west.

Watch out for icy conditions late Monday and early Tuesday, with possible black ice.

Overnight there is a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 30°. North northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

A chance of rain, snow, and freezing for Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature near 38°. Afternoon light winds at 5-10 mph from the southwest. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

A slight chance of snow for Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.