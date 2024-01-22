Fog with slick spots and changes tonight
Slight chance of snow to start the day, but mainly cloudy, packaged with dense fog for some and slick spots with black ice. and we ramp up to 60% chances of a slick mix tonight with snow/rain into Tuesday morning. We begin Monday around 30, and more above average temps for the day - High near 40.
Winds shifting more southerly later. Tuesday we get back into more slick weather for the morning with low around 30 and a high sliding back to upper 30's. Light SW Winds 5-10.
Better opportunities for snows and colder air by Wednesday night. After 37 during the day, more like 27 Wednesday night/Thursday morning early. Thursday carries a 50% chance of snow for the morning at this point.
Slightly cooler Friday Saturday and Sunday and some sunshine - mid 30's as we look ahead.