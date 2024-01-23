More chances at rain and snow for Wednesday and Thursday

A couple of systems are moving through the region this week. We’ll have a slight chance of snow and rain for Wednesday. More scattered rain and snow is expected for Thursday morning.

Overnight, there is a slight chance of snow. Patchy fog with cloudy skies. A low temperature in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

There is a slight chance of snow for Wednesday morning, Cloudy, with a high in the upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow and rain likely for Thursday. Cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. South southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.