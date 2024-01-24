Dense fog advisory through 10am
You'll need extra time today - WED-Dense Fog Advisory thru 10am
Clouds and 36 with a breezy picking up S/10-15
Some flurries possible with fog and a few remaining showers
We'll slam some more moisture against cold air into tonight and bring another snow chance for late tonight and Thursday as temps drop a few more degrees. Mountains in the upper teens and 30's in the valley tonight and 34 after snow kicks in for Thursday. Colder the rest of the week and dry, around freezing and 40's by Monday.