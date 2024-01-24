Skip to Content
Rain and snow for Thursday

A cold front arrives late tonight and Thursday.

Overnight there is snow likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low temperature in the upper 20’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Scattered snow and rain for Thursday. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 90% for the Snake River Plain. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Mostly cloudy for Friday with highs in the lower 30’s. A slight chance of snow in our local mountains. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Partly sunny for Saturday, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s.

