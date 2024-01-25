A few snow showers with areas of fog

We have one storm system leaving the region with a few areas of snowfall. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the overnight and Friday. There’s a chance of snow with patchy fog. A low temperature will drop into the mid 20’s. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Friday afternoon, we’ll see highs in the lower 30’s. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Partly sunny for Saturday with areas of fog. A high temperature in the mid 30’s in the Snake River Plain. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

For Sunday, patchy fog the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 40.