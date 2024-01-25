Tracking snow

Temps drop to 28 into the start of the day, we'll have some areas of rain/snow mix with temps above freezing until sunrise then the changeover to snow bringing 1-2" today.

Extra time/distance on roads is advised. Highs will go back above 32 later this afternoon and create the slush we all love .

Good news is we have light winds from the north 5-10, however blowing snow can be of concern on less traveled roadways and out in the country.

Wet roads after melting may have frozen this morning and there may be slick spots with black ice