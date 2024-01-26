Tracking colder temps

Lows this morning in the 20's and some areas of mist and fog with cloudy conditions today.

Highs Friday around 32 and maybe a slight poke of sunshine coming through, but remaining chilly with fog developing into nighttime. Lows tonight near 20 if not the upper teens.

Another cold front through here this weekend slides a slight chance of showers early Saturday esp. in mountains, but you'll be asleep. We will see a definitive warm few days with highs in the 40's for the weekend. Lows in the freezing zone.